SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] moved up 16.13: Why It’s Important

SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE: SXC] gained 16.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.92 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Second quarter 2021 net loss attributable to SXC was $8.8 million, or $0.11 per share, reflecting a $22.7 million, or $0.27 per share impact of debt extinguishment costs related to our debt refinancing.

– Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $68.0 million, up 15 percent versus the prior year period; Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $138.6 million.

SunCoke Energy Inc. represents 82.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $642.31 million with the latest information. SXC stock price has been found in the range of $7.02 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 944.53K shares, SXC reached a trading volume of 2391876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXC shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SunCoke Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on SXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunCoke Energy Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SXC stock

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.03. With this latest performance, SXC shares gained by 15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.34. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for SXC is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.12. Additionally, SXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] managed to generate an average of $4,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.SunCoke Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunCoke Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]

There are presently around $551 million, or 85.40% of SXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,749,111, which is approximately 5.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,390,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.62 million in SXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.98 million in SXC stock with ownership of nearly 7.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE:SXC] by around 10,930,634 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,434,326 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,200,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,565,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,652,368 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,490 shares during the same period.