Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] is -2.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE: SNN] price plunged by -6.04 percent to reach at -$2.64. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Study shows Smith+Nephew’s REGENETEN™ Bioinductive Implant sets new standard of recovery for partial-thickness rotator cuff tears.

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, announces study results showing patients treated with just its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant for partial-thickness rotator cuff tears (>3mm) experienced significantly improved shoulder function during early recovery compared to patients receiving a REGENETEN Implant plus traditional surgical repair, with equivalent efficacy at one year.1.

Presented at the AOSSM-AANA Combined 2021 Annual Meeting, study investigators compared the use of a REGENETEN Implant alone (without surgical repair) to a REGENETEN Implant plus traditional surgical repair for the treatment of partial-thickness rotator cuff tears in 227 patients across 19 US surgical centers.

A sum of 1962306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 649.29K shares. Smith & Nephew plc shares reached a high of $41.33 and dropped to a low of $40.59 until finishing in the latest session at $41.06.

The one-year SNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for SNN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $50.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Smith & Nephew plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41.

SNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, SNN shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.05, while it was recorded at 42.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith & Nephew plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +64.71. Smith & Nephew plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 7.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.90. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] managed to generate an average of $19,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.

SNN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc go to 4.60%.

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,758 million, or 9.90% of SNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 7,815,674, which is approximately 7.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,340,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.42 million in SNN stocks shares; and FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, currently with $281.73 million in SNN stock with ownership of nearly 12.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Nephew plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE:SNN] by around 4,523,623 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,429,814 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 35,867,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,820,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,310,650 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 510,033 shares during the same period.