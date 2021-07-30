Sea Limited [SE] is 43.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] surged by $9.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $289.44 during the day while it closed the day at $285.01. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Betting on Sports and E-Sports: CEO’s of Sea Limited, FansUnite, Penn National Gaming, and Score Media – Driving Digital Entertainment Boom.

Sea Limited stock has also loss -2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has inclined by 10.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.68% and gained 43.19% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $147.52 billion, with 514.78 million shares outstanding and 368.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 2401298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $306.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $340, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 12.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.92, while it was recorded at 283.77 for the last single week of trading, and 229.01 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,301 million, or 74.70% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,395,213, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 5.33% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,752,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.67 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 0.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 27,043,408 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 23,721,836 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 216,947,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,712,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,383,368 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,598 shares during the same period.