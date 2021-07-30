Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] is -13.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE: RTP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.98 during the day while it closed the day at $9.98. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Joby Begins Journey to Becoming First eVTOL Airline.

Kicks off FAA Part 135 air carrier certification process.

Now in first of five stages towards becoming certified airline.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTP stock has inclined by 0.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.13% and lost -13.67% year-on date.

The market cap for RTP stock reached $860.77 million, with 86.25 million shares outstanding and 51.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, RTP reached a trading volume of 9363078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reinvent Technology Partners is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, RTP shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading.

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reinvent Technology Partners’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]: Insider Ownership positions

61 institutional holders increased their position in Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE:RTP] by around 26,257,486 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 17,891,114 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,655,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,493,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,098,685 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,456,736 shares during the same period.