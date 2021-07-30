Phillips 66 [PSX] gain 6.92% so far this year. What now?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] closed the trading session at $74.78 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.66, while the highest price level was $76.40. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Phillips 66 Announces Time Change for Conference Call on Second-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has changed the time of its conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. The conference call webcast will now be held at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. At that time, the company’s executive management will discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.92 percent and weekly performance of 3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 1933952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $98.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $80, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.93, while it was recorded at 74.21 for the last single week of trading, and 75.01 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,052 million, or 71.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,950,183, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,415,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 581 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 18,582,020 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 11,176,324 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 278,507,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,265,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,537 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,803,974 shares during the same period.