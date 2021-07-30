Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $38

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] traded at a high on 07/29/21, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.07. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Dividend Increased by ~50%, New Debt Target Established.

Second Quarter Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3520809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ovintiv Inc. stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.99%.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $6.86 billion, with 260.10 million shares outstanding and 258.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 3520809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $38, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OVV shares from 34 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.08, while it was recorded at 26.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.23 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 73.22%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $4,717 million, or 74.00% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,263,849, which is approximately -13.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,434,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.07 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $570.88 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 8.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 26,286,852 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 28,730,511 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 125,936,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,954,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,450,872 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,351,932 shares during the same period.