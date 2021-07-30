Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 24.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] closed the trading session at $54.94 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.86, while the highest price level was $55.04. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Wings Financial Delivers Personalized and Secure Customer Experiences with Nuance AI Solutions.

National credit union leverages Nuance’s AI-powered Intelligent Engagement platform and Gatekeeper security solution to automate and elevate digital engagement across all channels.

Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota’s largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, has deployed Nuance’s Intelligent Engagement platform and Gatekeeper voice biometrics solution to provide their members with superior personalized, secure experiences. With Nuance AI, Wings Financial strengthens its ability to deliver exceptional service across all channels and adds advanced protection against fraud threats.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.61 percent and weekly performance of -0.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, NUAN reached to a volume of 4647869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NUAN stock trade performance evaluation

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.36, while it was recorded at 55.06 for the last single week of trading, and 46.88 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,648 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,883,625, which is approximately 1.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,145,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $825.4 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 43,734,329 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 33,793,900 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 225,488,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,016,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,355,056 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,331,971 shares during the same period.