NovoCure Limited [NVCR] moved down -9.85: Why It’s Important

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] loss -9.85% on the last trading session, reaching $164.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Novocure Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company Update.

Quarterly net revenues of $133.5 million, presenting 15% growth versus the second quarter of 2020 with 79% gross margin.

Invested record $50 million in research and development initiatives across brain, thoracic and abdominal programs.

NovoCure Limited represents 102.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.01 billion with the latest information. NVCR stock price has been found in the range of $156.53 to $171.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 665.21K shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 4269764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $185.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $159 to $154. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $225, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 8.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 171.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVCR stock

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.65. With this latest performance, NVCR shares dropped by -26.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.70 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.73, while it was recorded at 179.91 for the last single week of trading, and 166.93 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.23 and a Gross Margin at +78.54. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.58. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of $19,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

There are presently around $12,374 million, or 89.10% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 9,117,624, which is approximately 10.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,088,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in NVCR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.45 billion in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 7.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 5,839,768 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 4,188,718 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,421,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,449,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,230 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,193,142 shares during the same period.