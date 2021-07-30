MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] moved up 12.29: Why It’s Important

MaxLinear Inc. [NYSE: MXL] closed the trading session at $48.15 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.05, while the highest price level was $49.44. The company report on July 29, 2021 that MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net revenue of $205.4 million, up 215% year-on-year.

GAAP gross margin 54.8%, up 140 bps from previous quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.08 percent and weekly performance of 14.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 444.55K shares, MXL reached to a volume of 2009619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $45.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MaxLinear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MXL stock trade performance evaluation

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, MXL shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.28 for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.14, while it was recorded at 43.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.15 for the last 200 days.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. MaxLinear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.60.

Return on Total Capital for MXL is now -11.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.38. Additionally, MXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] managed to generate an average of -$69,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.MaxLinear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc. go to 26.26%.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,095 million, or 87.20% of MXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,044,516, which is approximately 3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,353,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.09 million in MXL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $220.11 million in MXL stock with ownership of nearly 1.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MaxLinear Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in MaxLinear Inc. [NYSE:MXL] by around 5,990,716 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,849,805 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 52,434,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,275,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,341,707 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,132 shares during the same period.