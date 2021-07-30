Masco Corporation [MAS] Is Currently -1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $58.66 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.09, while the highest price level was $60.52. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Masco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights.

Sales increased 24 percent to $2,179 million; in local currency, sales increased 21 percent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3329151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $73, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.13, while it was recorded at 59.42 for the last single week of trading, and 57.71 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,862 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.16 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,875,223 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 18,506,304 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 199,936,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,317,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,888,372 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,610,200 shares during the same period.