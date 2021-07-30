Market cap of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] reaches 113.91B – now what?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] jumped around 3.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $586.43 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that ServiceNow Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Subscription revenues of $1,330 million in Q2 2021, representing 31% year-over-year growth, 27% adjusted for constant currency.

Current remaining performance obligations of $4.7 billion as of Q2 2021, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 31% adjusted for constant currency.

ServiceNow Inc. stock is now 6.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOW Stock saw the intraday high of $608.78 and lowest of $584.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 598.37, which means current price is +30.82% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 2509896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $606.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $575 to $640. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $650, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on NOW stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 640 to 670.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 12.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 72.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NOW stock performed recently?

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.82 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 526.60, while it was recorded at 584.49 for the last single week of trading, and 523.73 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 20.65%.

Insider trade positions for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

There are presently around $101,977 million, or 89.80% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,067,296, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,599,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $8.88 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 10,397,463 shares. Additionally, 584 investors decreased positions by around 9,500,450 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 153,996,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,894,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,529 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,247,315 shares during the same period.