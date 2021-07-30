Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 54.08B – now what?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 2.18% or 1.36 points to close at $63.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2256159 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Camden Homes and CooperZadeh Announce a $375 million Credit Facility Closing with Global Atlantic for 2,000 Single Family Rental Homes.

Camden Homes, LLC, a Dallas based homebuilder publicly announced the closing of a credit facility with the Global Atlantic Financial Group. The facility was created to finance the long-term hold of approximately 2,000 single family homes throughout Texas.

Consistent with Camden Homes’ mission of changing lives by helping fulfil the American Dream of living in a home, the venture focuses on providing newly constructed, high quality rental homes in Camden’s existing communities and future planned developments. Camden will still dedicate a significant portion of its existing over 4,500 lot pipeline to “for sale/owner occupied” product.

It opened the trading session at $62.40, the shares rose to $64.18 and dropped to $62.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 63.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 2256159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $66.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.01, while it was recorded at 62.37 for the last single week of trading, and 47.80 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 22.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $29,020 million, or 81.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,885,208, which is approximately 2.817% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,043,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $2.02 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -16.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 36,698,704 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 30,290,201 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 387,798,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,787,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,063,490 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,055,990 shares during the same period.