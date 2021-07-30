Market cap of Arrival [ARVL] reaches 7.99B – now what?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a low on 07/29/21, posting a -3.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.01. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean Vehicle Grant.

Agency Advances Effort to Become State’s First All-Electric Bus Fleet.

In partnership with the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a two-million-dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). ATN has chosen to partner with Arrival as the vehicle producer for this grant and will use grant funds to replace Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buses with Arrival’s American built zero-emission battery electric buses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2495804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $7.99 billion, with 606.16 million shares outstanding and 51.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 2495804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $565 million, or 8.30% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,781, which is approximately 772.182% of the company’s market cap and around 76.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,708,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.33 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $76.76 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 37,519,265 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,629,869 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,270,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,419,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,646,377 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,031,632 shares during the same period.