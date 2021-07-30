Market Analysts see US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] traded at a low on 07/29/21, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.51. The company report on July 20, 2021 that US Foods to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 292-0976; the conference ID number is 6898329. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2286995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of US Foods Holding Corp. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for USFD stock reached $7.67 billion, with 221.00 million shares outstanding and 213.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 2286995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 22 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.11, while it was recorded at 34.20 for the last single week of trading, and 34.97 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $7,248 million, or 96.30% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,210,205, which is approximately 1.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,970,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.64 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $559.18 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -22.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 37,022,849 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 32,769,119 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 140,242,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,034,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,308,733 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,343,305 shares during the same period.