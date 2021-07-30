Market Analysts see Unum Group [UNM] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on July 17, 2021 that Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock.

Effective July 16, 2021, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

ABOUT UNUMUnum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

A sum of 1887094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Unum Group shares reached a high of $28.135 and dropped to a low of $27.525 until finishing in the latest session at $27.66.

The one-year UNM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.41. The average equity rating for UNM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UNM shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

UNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, UNM shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 25.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unum Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

UNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 3.95%.

Unum Group [UNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,674 million, or 86.10% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,358,507, which is approximately 1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,535,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.04 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $480.88 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly 7.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 13,397,621 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 16,357,643 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 139,217,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,973,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,234,463 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,151,078 shares during the same period.