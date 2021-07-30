Market Analysts see Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] falling to $51. Time to buy?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.88 during the day while it closed the day at $38.25. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Royalty Pharma to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021.

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) announced that it will report its second quarter of 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information.

Royalty Pharma plc stock has also loss -5.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RPRX stock has declined by -13.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.39% and lost -23.58% year-on date.

The market cap for RPRX stock reached $23.24 billion, with 383.99 million shares outstanding and 176.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 4508917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

RPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.98, while it was recorded at 39.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.76 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 8.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,373 million, or 62.80% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 48,118,242, which is approximately 102.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,952,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $944.31 million in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly -36.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 67,862,706 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 51,759,132 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 125,420,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,041,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,385,536 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,348 shares during the same period.