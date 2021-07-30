Market Analysts see Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $77.38 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.31, while the highest price level was $80.49. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Baxter to Present at UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Laguna Beach, Calif. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through August 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.56 percent and weekly performance of -3.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 7322254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $85, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 96 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.53, while it was recorded at 80.66 for the last single week of trading, and 80.88 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.31. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $22,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.49%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,616 million, or 90.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 51,106,228, which is approximately 23.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,212,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.02 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 30,903,333 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 24,433,246 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 379,089,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,426,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,874,101 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,698,331 shares during the same period.