Market Analysts see Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gaining to $168. Time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] gained 4.26% or 8.28 points to close at $202.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2536234 shares. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 17, 2021.

About Albemarle CorporationAlbemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world’s largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

It opened the trading session at $197.19, the shares rose to $211.00 and dropped to $195.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALB points out that the company has recorded 21.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 2536234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $162.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $200, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 7.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.89, while it was recorded at 194.31 for the last single week of trading, and 152.36 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.82. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.95. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $63,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 29.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around $19,192 million, or 83.70% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,258,049, which is approximately 9.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,825,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in ALB stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $1.47 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 26.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 13,801,372 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 10,166,643 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 70,659,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,627,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,915 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 762,849 shares during the same period.