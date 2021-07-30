Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $2.50

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, which resulted in over $3 million of adjusted EBITDA improvements quarter over quarter.

Highlights of Strategic Plan Progress – Improve, Expand & Extend to Position for Growth.

Limelight Networks Inc. represents 124.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $342.13 million with the latest information. LLNW stock price has been found in the range of $2.59 to $2.7377.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 3078873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $3.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for LLNW stock

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.25 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.46. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$31,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $188 million, or 57.30% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,385,775, which is approximately 3.117% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,525,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.42 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $13.82 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 10,551,272 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 22,986,114 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,843,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,381,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,727 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,631,836 shares during the same period.