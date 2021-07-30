Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Stock trading around $10.65 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.10 during the day while it closed the day at $10.65. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced second quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Summary Results and Highlights.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock has also loss -10.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has declined by -12.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.99% and gained 3.30% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.02 billion, with 163.21 million shares outstanding and 98.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 1988485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LBRT stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LBRT shares from 13.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 70.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -24.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 11.73 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,130 million, or 48.20% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,233,198, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 12,299,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.0 million in LBRT stocks shares; and RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $131.0 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly -56.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 16,588,584 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 34,436,055 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 55,094,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,119,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,246 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 565,441 shares during the same period.