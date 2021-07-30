Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Liberty Global Reports Q2 2021 Results.

U.K. JV with Telefónica’s O2 closed in June, integration underway.

Converged national champions now complete in our four key markets.

A sum of 2215434 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. Liberty Global plc shares reached a high of $26.37 and dropped to a low of $25.67 until finishing in the latest session at $25.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

LBTYK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.85, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 24.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Global plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,010 million, or 85.12% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 54,555,407, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,783,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.22 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $412.34 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 0.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 30,103,879 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 19,119,936 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 262,327,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,551,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,773,789 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,783,499 shares during the same period.