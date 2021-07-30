iRobot Corporation [IRBT] Is Currently -1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.06%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that iRobot Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Second-Quarter Revenue Grew 31% Despite Supply Chain Challenges;.

Company Updates Full-Year 2021 Outlook Due to Semiconductor Chip Shortage;.

Over the last 12 months, IRBT stock rose by 20.50%. The one-year iRobot Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.12. The average equity rating for IRBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.46 billion, with 28.26 million shares outstanding and 27.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 548.67K shares, IRBT stock reached a trading volume of 2740559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iRobot Corporation [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $116.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iRobot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $101 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for iRobot Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $120, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on IRBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRobot Corporation is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRBT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

IRBT Stock Performance Analysis:

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, IRBT shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.28, while it was recorded at 88.73 for the last single week of trading, and 98.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iRobot Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iRobot Corporation [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +46.07. iRobot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.32.

Return on Total Capital for IRBT is now 14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, IRBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] managed to generate an average of $121,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.iRobot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

IRBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iRobot Corporation go to 18.00%.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,194 million, or 91.50% of IRBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,082,112, which is approximately 1.862% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,018,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.97 million in IRBT stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $248.37 million in IRBT stock with ownership of nearly -3.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iRobot Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT] by around 1,398,490 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 4,052,727 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 19,731,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,183,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRBT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,395 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,489 shares during the same period.