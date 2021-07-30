Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] Revenue clocked in at $6.70 million, down -74.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Intrusion Inc. [NASDAQ: INTZ] price plunged by -10.78 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on July 20, 2021 that INTRUSION Announces Strategic Actions, Preliminary 2Q Revenues & Organizational Changes.

INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq:INTZ) announced preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2021, which is expected to be within a range of $1.9 million and $2.0 million. Also, since INTRUSION believes that additional capital may be required to achieve profitability, it has engaged an investment banking firm to evaluate various funding sources, and also potentially constructive longer-term strategic options that might help INTRUSION grow, achieve its operating objectives and maximize shareholder value.

The recent global interest and recognition of the Shield solution is increasing, although INTRUSION has experienced a slower-than-anticipated sales ramp due to longer customer evaluation cycles typically seen in most enterprise security sales organizations. Based on customer feedback, the Company remains confident in Shield’s efficacy and the valuable protection it offers to customers in helping them fight the growing war on cybercrime. The team continues to work closely with partners and the sales channel to further ramp testing with potential customers and convert a growing pipeline of customer engagements into recurring subscriptions.

A sum of 3145034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Intrusion Inc. shares reached a high of $5.50 and dropped to a low of $4.43 until finishing in the latest session at $4.47.

The average equity rating for INTZ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Intrusion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on INTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

INTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, INTZ shares dropped by -72.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for Intrusion Inc. [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intrusion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.55 and a Gross Margin at +59.07. Intrusion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.47.

Return on Total Capital for INTZ is now -54.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.21. Additionally, INTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] managed to generate an average of -$103,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Intrusion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Intrusion Inc. [INTZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 26.60% of INTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 502,704, which is approximately 54.432% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 255,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in INTZ stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.96 million in INTZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intrusion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Intrusion Inc. [NASDAQ:INTZ] by around 962,996 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 440,616 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,489,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,892,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTZ stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,394 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 130,042 shares during the same period.