Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $20

A sum of 2070337 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 783.53K shares. Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $19.27 and dropped to a low of $18.70 until finishing in the latest session at $19.03.

The one-year IRT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.64. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.34, while it was recorded at 19.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.26. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.98. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] managed to generate an average of $33,261 per employee.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,830 million, or 96.50% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,065,637, which is approximately 10.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,430,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.53 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $100.77 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 14.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 9,844,951 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,865,588 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 80,452,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,163,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,282 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,973 shares during the same period.