I-Mab [IMAB] is 56.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] price surged by 21.52 percent to reach at $13.06. The company report on July 28, 2021 that I-Mab Announces IND Acceptance for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Efineptakin Alfa in Combination with PD-1 Therapy in China.

Efineptakin alfa in combination with pembrolizumab induced 27.8% ORR in metastatic TNBC patients in a phase 1b/2 trial in South Korea.

Efineptakin alfa in patients with GBM showed a 83.3% survival ratio over one year in a phase 1 trial in the U.S.

A sum of 2204901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 662.93K shares. I-Mab shares reached a high of $75.20 and dropped to a low of $65.48 until finishing in the latest session at $73.76.

The one-year IMAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.06. The average equity rating for IMAB stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on I-Mab [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $86.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for I-Mab shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for I-Mab stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $75, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on IMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.67.

IMAB Stock Performance Analysis:

I-Mab [IMAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, IMAB shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.90, while it was recorded at 69.72 for the last single week of trading, and 55.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into I-Mab Fundamentals:

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

IMAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for I-Mab go to 25.90%.

I-Mab [IMAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,812 million, or 38.30% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 6,616,170, which is approximately 342.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 2,128,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.02 million in IMAB stocks shares; and WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, currently with $132.14 million in IMAB stock with ownership of nearly 137.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in I-Mab [NASDAQ:IMAB] by around 12,128,501 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,107,747 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,334,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,570,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,078,767 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 478,776 shares during the same period.