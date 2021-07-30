Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] fell -4.13% so far this year. What now?

Gores Holdings V Inc. [NASDAQ: GRSV] traded at a low on 07/28/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.97. The company report on July 24, 2021 that Gores Holdings V Announces Planned Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Reminds all stockholders to vote before the August 3, 2021 deadline.

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW) announced that, as contemplated by its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMPSA”) and the contemplated listing of AMPSA’s shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in connection with and subject to the closing of the Business Combination, it intends to voluntarily remove the listing of its shares of common stock, warrants and units from The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). As previously announced, the Company expects AMPSA’s shares and warrants to commence trading on the NYSE the day after the closing of the Business Combination under the symbols “AMBP” and “AMBPW,” respectively. GRSV’s Class A common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2257136 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gores Holdings V Inc. stands at 0.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.19%.

The market cap for GRSV stock reached $656.92 million, with 65.62 million shares outstanding and 39.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 580.25K shares, GRSV reached a trading volume of 2257136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings V Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, GRSV shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] managed to generate an average of -$216,915 per employee.Gores Holdings V Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings V Inc. [NASDAQ:GRSV] by around 25,642,235 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,276,990 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,513,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,433,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRSV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,658,743 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 9,535,308 shares during the same period.