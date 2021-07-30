GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 million, up 37.28% YTD: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] price plunged by -8.84 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on July 22, 2021 that GeoVax Announces Presentation of Sudan Ebolavirus Vaccine Data at the American Society for Virology Annual Meeting.

GeoVax Vaccine Achieves 100% Protection in a Single-Dose.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines, announced the presentation of data from a study of its preventive vaccine against Sudan Ebolavirus (SUDV). The presentation titled “A single immunization of guinea pigs with a modified vaccinia Ankara virus producing Sudan virus-like particles protects from Sudan virus lethal challenge,” was delivered by Dr. Delphine Malherbe of the Bukreyev Lab, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, during the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Virology, being held virtually July 19-23.

A sum of 2604468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 454.25K shares. GeoVax Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $5.15 and dropped to a low of $4.5613 until finishing in the latest session at $4.64.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.46. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.21.

Return on Total Capital for GOVX is now -68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, GOVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$328,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.40 and a Current Ratio set at 46.40.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 75,296, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.31% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 60,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 127.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 216,280 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 96,332 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 43,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,287 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 85,332 shares during the same period.