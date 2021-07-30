For Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS], Analyst sees a drop to $145. What next?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] traded at a low on 07/29/21, posting a -3.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.91. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Exact Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) announced that the company generated revenue of $434.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $268.9 million for the same period of 2020.

“The Exact Sciences team remained unwavering in their dedication to our mission and delivered record results for Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “We have a strong foundation in cancer screening and precision oncology and plan to transform cancer care with Cologuard, Oncotype, and our deep pipeline of innovative tests.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3312488 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exact Sciences Corporation stands at 5.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.07%.

The market cap for EXAS stock reached $19.21 billion, with 171.55 million shares outstanding and 169.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 3312488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $155.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $161 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $160, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 155 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 431.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.15, while it was recorded at 114.26 for the last single week of trading, and 125.42 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.98. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.90.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.02. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$169,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $17,065 million, or 93.60% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,293,939, which is approximately 10.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,103,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.02 billion in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 72.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 21,895,123 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 15,199,343 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 115,394,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,488,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,957,656 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,091,963 shares during the same period.