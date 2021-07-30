Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] is 21.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ: FLDM] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $7.30 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Rover Labs Provides Saliva-based COVID-19 Testing to New York City Public Schools.

Pilot Program Utilizes Fluidigm Technology to Offer RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing to 50 New York City Public Schools.

Rover Labs, a diagnostics technology leader in end-to-end saliva testing, is providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing to approximately 50 New York City public schools during a two-month pilot program that began on June 1 using technology developed by Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM).

Fluidigm Corporation represents 74.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $539.18 million with the latest information. FLDM stock price has been found in the range of $7.07 to $7.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, FLDM reached a trading volume of 2815639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLDM shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLDM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Fluidigm Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fluidigm Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluidigm Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for FLDM stock

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66. With this latest performance, FLDM shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.05 for Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.74 for the last 200 days.

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.94 and a Gross Margin at +60.32. Fluidigm Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.38.

Return on Total Capital for FLDM is now -22.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.59. Additionally, FLDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] managed to generate an average of -$84,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Fluidigm Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluidigm Corporation go to -8.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM]

There are presently around $422 million, or 91.60% of FLDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLDM stocks are: INDABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,446,229, which is approximately 34.637% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,251,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.64 million in FLDM stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $39.57 million in FLDM stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluidigm Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Fluidigm Corporation [NASDAQ:FLDM] by around 9,129,810 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 16,782,490 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,855,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,767,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLDM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,995 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,166,850 shares during the same period.