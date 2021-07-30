Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Is Currently 4.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] price surged by 4.26 percent to reach at $8.4. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Moore Kuehn Encourages FIVN, RPAI, VELO and CPSR Investors to Contact Law Firm.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN).

A sum of 2815312 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Five9 Inc. shares reached a high of $211.44 and dropped to a low of $199.31 until finishing in the latest session at $205.39.

The one-year FIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.6. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $206.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 365.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, FIVN shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.65, while it was recorded at 197.52 for the last single week of trading, and 168.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.54 and a Gross Margin at +57.42. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.69.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.99. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$27,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 26.60%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,693 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,860,862, which is approximately 3.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,464,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $835.3 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 12.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 6,705,403 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 5,505,226 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 54,459,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,670,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 902,205 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 781,308 shares during the same period.