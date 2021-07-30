Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Stock trading around $11.47 per share: What’s Next?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] loss -3.29% or -0.39 points to close at $11.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3492239 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Empire State Building Launches Pop-Up Program With New York-Based Businesses To Offer Guests ESB-Exclusive Drinks And Snacks.

Pop-up vendors will be featured in the Observatory Experience at the World’s Most Famous Building, which celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021.

The Empire State Building’s (ESB) 90th birthday celebrations are about to get even sweeter with the launch of the Empire State Building Observatory pop-up program. The first vendor will be My Cookie Dealer, the acclaimed Long Island-based cookie purveyor that will offer a half-pound, ESB-themed chocolate chip cookie “big enough for its own zip code.”.

It opened the trading session at $12.00, the shares rose to $12.16 and dropped to $11.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESRT points out that the company has recorded 14.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ESRT reached to a volume of 3492239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ESRT stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESRT shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.19.

Trading performance analysis for ESRT stock

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, ESRT shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +18.50. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.57. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of -$16,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

There are presently around $1,592 million, or 98.80% of ESRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,292,665, which is approximately 1.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,075,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.98 million in ESRT stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $146.56 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly -20.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 18,534,364 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,283,030 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 106,990,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,807,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,452 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,172 shares during the same period.