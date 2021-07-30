Edward Jones lifts Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1™ Marketplace.

Ultimate Destination for Pre-Owned Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in North America.

we are launching H-D1™ Marketplace on H-D.com. H-D1 Marketplace will provide consumers with the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) motorcycles across North America. Backed by the strength and scale of our dealer network and enhanced by the Harley-Davidson Certified™ program for extra peace of mind, H-D1 Marketplace will facilitate a seamless purchase experience for customers looking for that special pre-owned Harley-Davidson.

Over the last 12 months, HOG stock rose by 41.01%. The one-year Harley-Davidson Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for HOG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.03 billion, with 153.48 million shares outstanding and 152.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, HOG stock reached a trading volume of 2092751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $51.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.56, while it was recorded at 39.98 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harley-Davidson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now -0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 524.38. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,500 million, or 93.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,677,062, which is approximately 2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,033,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.01 million in HOG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $511.84 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 15,402,450 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 16,634,995 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 106,092,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,130,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,091,142 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,557 shares during the same period.