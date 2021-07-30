CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] moved up 0.63: Why It’s Important

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CoStar Group, Inc. – CSGP.

Over the last 12 months, CSGP stock rose by 5.53%. The one-year CoStar Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.7. The average equity rating for CSGP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.25 billion, with 391.58 million shares outstanding and 390.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CSGP stock reached a trading volume of 2574382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $105.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $825 to $1000, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 660 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 87.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.20.

CSGP Stock Performance Analysis:

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.15, while it was recorded at 88.54 for the last single week of trading, and 86.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CoStar Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

CSGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,073 million, or 98.40% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,374,370, which is approximately -4.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,765,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -12.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 33,607,280 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 37,239,858 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 307,129,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,976,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,393,613 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,172,190 shares during the same period.