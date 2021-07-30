Cohu Inc. [COHU] Is Currently -7.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ: COHU] slipped around -2.84 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.42 at the close of the session, down -7.62%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Record second quarter revenue $244.8 million, up 70% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 42.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 42.7%.

Cohu Inc. stock is now -9.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COHU Stock saw the intraday high of $36.30 and lowest of $33.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.86, which means current price is +6.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 588.11K shares, COHU reached a trading volume of 1959865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cohu Inc. [COHU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHU shares is $58.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cohu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Cohu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $24, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on COHU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohu Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHU in the course of the last twelve months was 103.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has COHU stock performed recently?

Cohu Inc. [COHU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, COHU shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Cohu Inc. [COHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.00, while it was recorded at 36.42 for the last single week of trading, and 37.49 for the last 200 days.

Cohu Inc. [COHU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohu Inc. [COHU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +37.23. Cohu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for COHU is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, COHU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] managed to generate an average of -$4,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Cohu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Cohu Inc. [COHU]

There are presently around $1,476 million, or 91.40% of COHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,348,103, which is approximately 15.552% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,274,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.71 million in COHU stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $80.87 million in COHU stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ:COHU] by around 9,967,232 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 4,733,620 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 28,171,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,872,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,734,375 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 644,694 shares during the same period.