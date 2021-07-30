Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Stock trading around $19.54 per share: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] traded at a low on 07/29/21, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.54. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Share Your Pack, Not Your Pre-Roll: Canopy Growth Unveils New PRJ Line-Up.

Tweed Quickies and Ace Valley Pinners are now available, offering small joints in large pack sizes for social or individual sessions.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, announced two new offerings with the launch of Tweed Quickies and Ace Valley Pinners. These products showcase the continued evolution of Canopy Growth’s pre-roll portfolio in line with consumer preference – providing Canadians with smaller joints in larger pack sizes of 8 or 10. In time for summer socializing, this is the perfect way to enjoy and share cannabis in a group setting, without having to pass a single joint around.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2862831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canopy Growth Corporation stands at 5.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $7.48 billion, with 382.98 million shares outstanding and 274.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 2862831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.00, while it was recorded at 19.37 for the last single week of trading, and 27.60 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $952 million, or 15.39% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,737,036, which is approximately 2.465% of the company’s market cap and around 37.97% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,165,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.86 million in CGC stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $54.66 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 106.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 9,914,748 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 8,660,459 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 30,134,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,709,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,096 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,731,970 shares during the same period.