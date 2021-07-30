BTIG Research slashes price target on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] – find out why.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] gained 0.92% or 0.24 points to close at $26.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1908542 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Starwood Capital Issues Statement on Monmouth Board’s Rejection of Superior Proposal.

Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy, issued the following statement in response to Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp.’s (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth”) Board of Directors’ decision to reject an all-cash acquisition proposal from a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital. Starwood Capital continues to believe its proposal provides substantially more value to Monmouth shareholders than its current merger agreement with Equity Commonwealth (“EQC”):.

“This latest decision of the Monmouth board to recommend the EQC stock offer is highly disappointing and we firmly believe it is not in the best interests of all of Monmouth’s shareholders. The enhanced Starwood Capital proposal provides Monmouth shareholders in excess of $100 million of additional value relative to the implied value of the Equity Commonwealth transaction based on EQC’s closing price of $26.61. We believe Monmouth’s shareholders will express similar disappointment when they are asked to approve the EQC transaction by a vote of two thirds of outstanding shares, and we stand ready to execute our fully financed, fully actionable all-cash offer.”.

It opened the trading session at $26.22, the shares rose to $26.66 and dropped to $26.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded 36.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 1908542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.89, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,577 million, or 49.90% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,123,878, which is approximately 2.851% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,619,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.03 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $164.68 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 9,688,146 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 13,817,204 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 112,382,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,887,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,815 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,830 shares during the same period.