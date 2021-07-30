Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] moved down -14.06: Why It’s Important

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] price plunged by -14.06 percent to reach at -$1.85. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021.

Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Brightcove’s second quarter performance was highlighted by revenue that was ahead of expectations and 33% growth in adjusted EBITDA,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers continue to turn to Brightcove as their trusted partner as they expand their use of video in new and innovative ways to engage with their audiences.”.

A sum of 2896234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 336.37K shares. Brightcove Inc. shares reached a high of $11.97 and dropped to a low of $10.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.31.

Guru’s Opinion on Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BCOV stock. On December 11, 2018, analysts increased their price target for BCOV shares from 7 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BCOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, BCOV shares dropped by -21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brightcove Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.50. Brightcove Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for BCOV is now 3.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.37. Additionally, BCOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] managed to generate an average of -$9,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BCOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $395 million, or 92.80% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately 2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,207,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.28 million in BCOV stocks shares; and TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $32.58 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly -25.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 3,552,615 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,331,647 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 28,041,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,925,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,397,963 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 786,709 shares during the same period.