BofA Securities lifts Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Tronox Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Another Record Quarter for Tronox on TiO2 Volumes, Revenue, EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow.

Market Recovery Momentum Expected to Continue Despite Supply Chain and Inflation Challenges.

A sum of 2129349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Tronox Holdings plc shares reached a high of $19.30 and dropped to a low of $18.325 until finishing in the latest session at $18.60.

The one-year TROX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.63. The average equity rating for TROX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.48, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tronox Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.05.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $149,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 48.90%.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,929 million, or 70.10% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,409,746, which is approximately 18.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,332,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.19 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.75 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 27.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 26,890,230 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,671,156 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,155,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,716,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,252,702 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,995 shares during the same period.