Barclays slashes price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] – find out why.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] traded at a low on 07/29/21, posting a -5.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.79. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Cheers to the New Bud Light, Toronto Ultra Partnership.

Bud Light becomes the Official Beer of the Toronto Ultra.

OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OAM), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, announced that Bud Light (NYSE:BUD) is the Official Beer Partner of the Toronto Ultra, Canada’s Call of Duty team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4642820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.28%.

The market cap for BUD stock reached $109.85 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 520.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 4642820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $80.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

How has BUD stock performed recently?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.38, while it was recorded at 67.86 for the last single week of trading, and 67.53 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.33 and a Gross Margin at +54.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.39.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 6.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.90. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of -$3,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

There are presently around $4,705 million, or 4.40% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,093,739, which is approximately 31.903% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,465,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.48 million in BUD stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $427.86 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly -0.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 8,232,205 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 7,517,641 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 56,862,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,612,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,015 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,774,301 shares during the same period.