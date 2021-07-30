Ascendiant Capital Markets slashes price target on Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] – find out why.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.55, while the highest price level was $1.67. The company report on July 27, 2021 that SINTX Technologies Ships First Order of FleX SN-PEEK Composite.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced the first shipment of its new product, FleX SN-PEEK, which will be used in orthopedic implants.

SINTX’s FleX SN-PEEK product started shipping on July 20, 2021 and combines the unique bioactivity of silicon nitride with the familiarity and properties of Zeniva PEEK, which was supplied by Solvay (www.solvay.com), a global leader in materials, chemicals, and solutions. The composite material has a broad range of applications from spine surgery to joint replacements to craniomaxillofacial medical devices. Based on data from the Company’s silicon nitride, FleX SN-PEEK is expected to facilitate faster bone healing, improve radiographic imaging, avoid metal ion release in the body, and have broad-spectrum resistance to infection compared to PEEK alone.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.64 percent and weekly performance of -3.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SINT reached to a volume of 2270062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5926, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7972 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1431.65 and a Gross Margin at -63.80. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1183.33.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -47.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.82. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$219,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.30% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 649,200, which is approximately 160.02% of the company’s market cap and around 4.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 374,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in SINT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $0.21 million in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 46.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 751,269 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 565,071 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 219,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,536,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,755 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 555,648 shares during the same period.