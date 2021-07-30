Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] moved up 4.30: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $21.61 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.90, while the highest price level was $22.26. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 19, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.92 percent and weekly performance of 7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 2262165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $21.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.91, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -10.88%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,109 million, or 58.50% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 151,818,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in ACI stocks shares; and LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $1.2 billion in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -4.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 33,164,570 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 20,519,351 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 367,812,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,496,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,283,122 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,222,326 shares during the same period.