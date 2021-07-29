Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] Revenue clocked in at $60.84 million, up 5.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ: ZLAB] surged by $26.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $144.94 during the day while it closed the day at $142.63. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Complete Patient Enrollment in the ATTACK Phase 3 Registrational Clinical Trial of Sulbactam-Durlobactam.

– First clinical trial to specifically study confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections– – Phase 3 top-line data readout now anticipated in early 4Q 2021 –.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that patient enrollment in the ATTACK Phase 3 registrational clinical trial of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) is now complete, with top-line data readout anticipated early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Zai Lab Limited stock has also loss -8.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZLAB stock has declined by -19.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.13% and gained 5.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ZLAB stock reached $13.10 billion, with 88.38 million shares outstanding and 86.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 488.37K shares, ZLAB reached a trading volume of 2351572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZLAB shares is $201.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZLAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zai Lab Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zai Lab Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zai Lab Limited is set at 10.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03.

ZLAB stock trade performance evaluation

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, ZLAB shares dropped by -17.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.89, while it was recorded at 140.22 for the last single week of trading, and 142.58 for the last 200 days.

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -616.45 and a Gross Margin at +65.82. Zai Lab Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -549.26.

Return on Total Capital for ZLAB is now -40.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.59. Additionally, ZLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] managed to generate an average of -$1,746,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Zai Lab Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,768 million, or 72.40% of ZLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZLAB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,378,726, which is approximately -2.02% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,865,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.28 million in ZLAB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $532.16 million in ZLAB stock with ownership of nearly 4.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zai Lab Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ:ZLAB] by around 5,863,591 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,820,393 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 43,779,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,463,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZLAB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,530 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 729,181 shares during the same period.