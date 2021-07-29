Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] Is Currently 5.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] gained 5.76% or 7.54 points to close at $138.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3239109 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Xilinx Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results.

Record revenue of $879 million, representing 3% sequential growth and 21% annual growth, despite ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Data Center Group (DCG) revenue in the quarter increased 14% sequentially driven by strong demand across hyperscale cloud customers and the Fintech market.

It opened the trading session at $134.08, the shares rose to $140.61 and dropped to $130.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XLNX points out that the company has recorded 3.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, XLNX reached to a volume of 3239109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $133.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $120 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 44.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for XLNX stock

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.98, while it was recorded at 135.86 for the last single week of trading, and 131.43 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

There are presently around $27,741 million, or 82.80% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,525,133, which is approximately -6.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,605,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -2.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 22,233,878 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 21,493,401 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 156,510,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,238,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,091,927 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,528,549 shares during the same period.