why XP Inc. [XP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.86

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] slipped around -1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.56 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that XP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with the results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at 2Q21 Earnings Web Meeting.

XP Inc. stock is now 2.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XP Stock saw the intraday high of $42.15 and lowest of $39.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.94, which means current price is +13.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 2600425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $52.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 62.58.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.06, while it was recorded at 41.03 for the last single week of trading, and 41.54 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.35.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.38. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc. [XP] managed to generate an average of $110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 5.16%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $7,161 million, or 49.80% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.82% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,554,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.94 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $730.34 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -8.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 23,116,761 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,377,843 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 141,049,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,544,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,193,530 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,865,626 shares during the same period.