why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.50

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $91.29 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. represents 362.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.53 billion with the latest information. DHI stock price has been found in the range of $90.85 to $93.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 2472349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $101, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.99.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.66, while it was recorded at 92.03 for the last single week of trading, and 82.64 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 18.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $26,965 million, or 83.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,908,026, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,948,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in DHI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.74 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 24,787,875 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 25,072,763 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 245,521,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,382,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,252,644 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,806,493 shares during the same period.