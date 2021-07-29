why American International Group Inc. [AIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.54

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] slipped around -0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.95 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Touchstone Investments Completes Purchase of Select AIG Funds.

Touchstone Expands Mutual Fund Lineup, Adds $6.8 Billion.

Touchstone Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western & Southern Financial Group, completed its acquisition of select assets of AIG Life & Retirement’s Retail Mutual Funds business on July 16. AIG Life & Retirement is a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG). The planned acquisition was announced in February.

American International Group Inc. stock is now 24.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIG Stock saw the intraday high of $47.75 and lowest of $46.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.08, which means current price is +27.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 2933240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $54.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.83.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.33, while it was recorded at 47.39 for the last single week of trading, and 43.48 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 32.66%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $36,705 million, or 92.90% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,351,669, which is approximately 1.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,772,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.99 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 37,987,888 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 38,245,932 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 705,550,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,784,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,606,535 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,728 shares during the same period.