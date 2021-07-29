Wells Fargo lifts Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 0.31% or 0.04 points to close at $12.92 with a heavy trading volume of 2350241 shares. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results the morning of Thursday, August 5, 2021. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:.

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link.

It opened the trading session at $12.92, the shares rose to $12.98 and dropped to $12.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded 22.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 2350241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on LXP stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LXP shares from 11.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.47, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.88 and a Gross Margin at +38.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.68.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $3,328,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $3,449 million, or 93.90% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,774,856, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,287,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.11 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $497.5 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 14.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 14,857,332 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 9,998,667 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 242,062,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,918,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,326 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,366,804 shares during the same period.