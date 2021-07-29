Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $66.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2021 that TD Bank Names Hugh Allen as Regional President of Mid-South Metro.

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, announced it has appointed Hugh W. Allen Regional President for its Mid-South Metro, which includes Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In this role, he will provide strategic direction and sales leadership to TD Bank’s Mid-South consumer, small business, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services. Allen, who will be based in Charlotte, will lead a team of approximately 4,400 regionally based employees and a network of nearly 130 stores.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.42 billion with the latest information. TD stock price has been found in the range of $65.63 to $66.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 2408463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 278.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.12, while it was recorded at 65.94 for the last single week of trading, and 61.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.88. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.05.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 12.97%.

There are presently around $61,067 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 137,798,075, which is approximately -4.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 71,359,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.66 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 1.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 88,837,398 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 62,942,931 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 767,348,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 919,129,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 972,430 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,064,714 shares during the same period.