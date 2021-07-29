Wall Street Analyst Reiterated EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG]. What else is Wall St. saying

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYEG] closed the trading session at $3.21 on 07/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.15, while the highest price level was $3.70. The company report on July 27, 2021 that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer.

-EyeGate signs non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic pharmaceutical company developing a novel, vision restoring small molecule platform-.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, announced that Brian M Strem, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Director and former Chief Executive Officer of Okogen, Inc as well as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bayon Therapeutics, was appointed as permanent President, Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective immediately. He brings strategic expertise, scientific acumen and drug development experience in ophthalmology, otology and regenerative medicine to his new role.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.89 percent and weekly performance of -12.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 964.03K shares, EYEG reached to a volume of 3829111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on EYEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1967.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, EYEG shares dropped by -22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68104.78. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67102.91.

Return on Total Capital for EYEG is now -116.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.17. Additionally, EYEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG] managed to generate an average of -$577,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 55.80% of EYEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYEG stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,346,601, which is approximately 84.335% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 146,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in EYEG stocks shares; and PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.24 million in EYEG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYEG] by around 1,926,271 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 471 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,887,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,814,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYEG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,521 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 471 shares during the same period.