UiPath Inc. [PATH] is -8.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] gained 5.40% on the last trading session, reaching $63.06 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Dentsu Blazes Trail as First in Its Industry to Migrate to UiPath Automation Cloud.

Leveraging UiPath Automation Cloud, dentsu delivers automation and AI capabilities at scale across enterprise and client-facing services.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced dentsu, one of the world’s largest advertising agency networks, will migrate to the UiPath Automation Cloud to deliver automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at scale across its enterprise.

UiPath Inc. represents 507.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.36 billion with the latest information. PATH stock price has been found in the range of $59.80 to $63.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 2289861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Summit Insights have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.15, while it was recorded at 62.24 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $258 million, or 26.60% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: KPCB DGF III ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 3,697,015, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC, holding 165,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.43 million in PATH stocks shares; and STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $7.5 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 4,084,439 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,084,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,084,439 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.